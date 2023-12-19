Home Chef Offering Limited-Time Meals Via Delish Collaboration

The Bang Bang Burger is among the recipes available through Home Chef's collaboration with Delish.

Kroger-owned meal solutions company Home Chef is teaming up with food media brand Delish to offer 12 unique recipes that will be available for a limited time. The first-of-its kind collaboration marries popular Delish recipes with Home Chef's fresh ingredients, direct delivery and easy-to-follow instructions.

The Delish recipes are now available on Home Chef’s menu for a 12-week period, and include:

BBQ Chicken Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes with jalapeño and Gouda

Caramelized Garlic-Sesame Beef Bowl with jasmine rice and quick-pickled radish

Mushroom Piccata Pasta with lemon and capers

Coconut Curry Salmon with jasmine rice and lime

Turkey Feta Meatballs and Lemon Crema with garlicky spinach orzo

Creamy Tuscan-Style Chicken with garlic butter orzo

Coconut-Lime Tofu Rice Bowl with jalapeno

Bang Bang Beef Burger with seasoned fries and lime

Italian Sausage Lasagna Soup with Parmesan and pesto ricotta

Sheet Pan Harissa-Garlic Chicken with roasted sweet potatoes and red onion

Spicy Buffalo-Style Chicken Pizza with blue cheese and green onions

Spicy Chicken Taquitos with sour cream and pico de gallo

"We're delighted to partner with Delish to offer a menu of achievable recipes that home cooks can have fun making for themselves and their loved ones," said Eric Miller, partner and influencer director at Home Chef. "This partnership blends everything Delish fans and Home Chef customers love – maximum flavor, thoughtful recipes, and convenient cooking."

"Delish's mission is all about making the cooking experience more fun — and more accessible," said Joanna Saltz, editor in chief of Delish. "By partnering with Home Chef, we're taking that promise one step further: We're doing the meal planning and grocery shopping for you, so all you have to do is whip up something amazing."

In October, Home Chef introduced a service called Tempo, the first new brand in the meal kit company’s 10-year history and its first stand-alone ready-to-heat single-serve offering. Convenience and nutrition are hallmarks of the new collection, with the microwaveable meals ready in four minutes and made with nutrient-rich ingredients including proteins, whole grains and vegetables.

