Introducing Candy Shop™ Cocoa, a collection of cocoas featuring classic candy flavors from the #1 chocolate company in North America.* Now available in HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate, REESE’S Peanut Butter Cup, YORK Peppermint Pattie, and HERSHEY’S COOKIES 'N' CREME.

The Hershey Collection from Candy Shop™ Cocoa is a winner with consumers. In fact, it generated over 80% purchase interest among current cocoa buyers.**

Consumers also rated this collection of cocoas as significantly more unique compared to what is currently available from existing brands, with the majority of consumers saying they would buy these cocoas in addition to what they currently buy.**

Candy Shop™ Cocoa is made with real milk. And it’s the only product in the category made with HERSHEY’S Cocoa for a rich, creamy taste. Packets are 1.25oz. They will be sold in eight-packet cartons with an SRP of $5.99 (prices may vary by retailer) which hits a “sweet spot” in the cocoa category.

*IRI, Total US Mulo+C, Latest 52 Wks W/E 11/5/23

**Source: KPFG Cocoa Concept Testing, July 2023