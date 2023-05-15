Herdez Mexican Refrigerated Entrées

Best known for its sauces, Mexican food brand Herdez has launched a refrigerated Mexican Refrigerated Entrées line featuring two varieties: Chicken Shredded in Mild Chipotle Sauce and Carnitas Slow Cooked Pork. The heat-and-serve line enables home cooks to enjoy authentic Mexican meals without a lot of effort. Further, each flavorful entrée contains 7 grams of protein per serving. Reminiscent of chicken tinga, all-natural Chicken Shredded in Mild Chipotle Sauce features tomatoes, garlic, onion and chipotle peppers and is slow cooked in its natural juices, making it appropriate for any burrito, taco or main entrée, while Carnitas Slow Cooked Pork is marinated with garlic and citrus for an original taste. Both entrées retail for a suggested price range of $9.99-$10.99 per 15-ounce package. Currently available at Publix and Hy-Vee stores across the United States, the product line will roll out to additional major grocery chains later this spring. Herdez is owned by MegaMex Foods LLC, a joint venture company between Hormel Foods and Herdez del Fuerte, S.A. de CV.