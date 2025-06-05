The well-known authentic Mexican food brand Herdez is expanding its Refrigerated Entrées line with a bold, savory pork dish. Heat-and-eat Herdez Al Pastor Seasoned Shredded Pork with Sauce features tender, seasoned shredded pork simmered in a rich, flavorful sauce, with limited prep required. Tacos Al Pastor is traditionally served in Mexico on small corn tortillas and paired with cilantro, green or red sauce, and sometimes pineapple, but home cooks are free to use their imaginations to create winning dishes. Providing a smart alternative to takeout or traditional cooking, the meat entrée retails for a suggested price range of $9.98-$10.98 at major retailers nationwide. Herdez is a brand of Hormel Foods Corp.