Heinen’s Putting Finishing Touches on Store in Suburban Chicago

Residents of the large Naperville suburb west of Chicago will soon have a chance to shop at a Heinen's store.

Heinen's, Inc.is getting closer to unveiling its latest store in Naperville, Ill. The family-owned Midwest grocer is now hiring for that location in the popular western suburb of Chicago seeking both full-time and part-time associates.

The Heinen’s at 1244 E. Chicago Avenue will welcome shoppers later this year, although an official opening date has not been announced. Spanning 46,000 square feet, the supermarket will have many of the same features as the retailer’s other stores in Illinois and Ohio, including an array of grocery staples, fresh foods and prepared foods, including sushi. Shoppers will also be able to enjoy in-store tastings and other events and attend educational and entertaining classes on a host of topics, from health care to holiday ideas.

