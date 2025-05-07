 Skip to main content

Heinen’s Putting Finishing Touches on Store in Suburban Chicago

Grocer’s 6th Illinois location is now hiring full- and part-time staff
Lynn Petrak
Heneins naperville
Residents of the large Naperville suburb west of Chicago will soon have a chance to shop at a Heinen's store.

Heinen's, Inc.is getting closer to unveiling its latest store in Naperville, Ill. The family-owned Midwest grocer is now hiring for that location in the popular western suburb of Chicago seeking both full-time and part-time associates. 

The Heinen’s at 1244 E. Chicago Avenue will welcome shoppers later this year, although an official opening date has not been announced. Spanning 46,000 square feet, the supermarket will have many of the same features as the retailer’s other stores in Illinois and Ohio, including an array of grocery staples, fresh foods and prepared foods, including sushi. Shoppers will also be able to enjoy in-store tastings and other events and attend educational and entertaining classes on a host of topics, from health care to holiday ideas.

“We look forward to serving the Naperville community later this year — and can’t wait for you to experience the Heinen’s difference,” the grocer shared on its website.

It’s been a busy time behind the scenes at Heinen's. Earlier this month, the grocer hosted a “Welcome Back Celebration” at its remodeled store in Aurora, Ohio. Heinen's is also renovating its site within a historic bank building in downtown Cleveland, reconfiguring the space to a one-level store. That move was attributed in part to the need to cut operating costs in the post-pandemic era, given the drop in traffic in downtown Cleveland.

Heinen’s currently operates 23 stores in the Cleveland and Chicago areas. The business is run by Joe Heinen’s twin grandsons, Jeff and Tom Heinen, along with their children Kim, Kelsey and Jake Heinen.

