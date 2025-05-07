Heinen’s Putting Finishing Touches on Store in Suburban Chicago
It’s been a busy time behind the scenes at Heinen's. Earlier this month, the grocer hosted a “Welcome Back Celebration” at its remodeled store in Aurora, Ohio. Heinen's is also renovating its site within a historic bank building in downtown Cleveland, reconfiguring the space to a one-level store. That move was attributed in part to the need to cut operating costs in the post-pandemic era, given the drop in traffic in downtown Cleveland.
Heinen’s currently operates 23 stores in the Cleveland and Chicago areas. The business is run by Joe Heinen’s twin grandsons, Jeff and Tom Heinen, along with their children Kim, Kelsey and Jake Heinen.