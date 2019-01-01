Press enter to search
Harvest Snaps Salad Toppers Green Pea Crisps

Harvest Snaps Salad Toppers Green Pea Crisps

Calbee North America has launched Harvest Snaps Salad Toppers Green Pea Crisps, an alternative to croutons made from farm-picked green peas as the No. 1  ingredient. Providing a crispy crunch with a natural source of plant protein and fiber, the gluten-free crisps clock in at only 30 calories per serving and come in three flavors: Garlic Butter, Chipotle and Italian Herb. The baked toppers also are vegetarian-friendly and free from artificial flavors and colors, cholesterol and such common allergens as soy, nuts, wheat and eggs. The crisps retail in 3-ounce resealable bags.

