Calbee North America has launched Harvest Snaps Salad Toppers Green Pea Crisps, an alternative to croutons made from farm-picked green peas as the No. 1 ingredient. Providing a crispy crunch with a natural source of plant protein and fiber, the gluten-free crisps clock in at only 30 calories per serving and come in three flavors: Garlic Butter, Chipotle and Italian Herb. The baked toppers also are vegetarian-friendly and free from artificial flavors and colors, cholesterol and such common allergens as soy, nuts, wheat and eggs. The crisps retail in 3-ounce resealable bags.