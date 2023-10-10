Harris Teeter's Gas Giveaway Takes Place on Friday the 13th

Harris Teeter is looking to change the perception of what many people consider to be the unluckiest day, Friday the 13th, with a gas giveaway. The grocer is celebrating the grand-opening week of its newest Harris Teeter Fuel Center, at 1930 West Palmetto Street in Florence, S.C., Oct. 11-17. As a part of this week-long celebration, Harris Teeter will give away $10,000 worth of fuel on Friday, Oct. 13, to the first 200 customers in line.

Here’s how it will work: Starting at 6 a.m., the first 200 cars in line will receive a $50 Harris Teeter fuel gift card. A Harris Teeter associate will assist the customer in filling up the customer’s tank and paying with the fuel gift card. The customer keeps any balance on the card.

A variety of vendors, including Monster, Coke, Pepsi and Red Bull, will be on site for even more giveaways and samples.

[Read more: “Harris Teeter President Gets Candid on Company Culture at Grocery Impact”]

The new Harris Teeter Fuel Center will also offer 40 cents off fuel throughout the opening weekend of Oct 13-15. Additionally, customers using a Harris Teeter VIC card will receive 3 cents off per gallon every day.

The grocer is reminding shoppers that they can redeem Harris Teeter fuel points for savings at the pump of any Harris Teeter Fuel Center or BP station.

The Florence Fuel Center’s operating hours will be 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, with the pump open 24 hours for debit/credit card service. Five fuel dispensers offer regular, mid-grade, premium, diesel and non-ethanol fuel.

Harris Teeter operates more than 70 fuel centers throughout Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Florida.

Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., employs 36,000 associates across more than 250 stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.