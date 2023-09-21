Harris Teeter Launches Grocery Delivery in Washington D.C.

Harris Teeter has launched grocery delivery across the Washington, D.C. metro area using its signature temperature-controlled delivery vans.

With Harris Teeter Delivery, the company says that groceries are handled by trained associates to maintain their original temperature throughout the entire delivery process – never breaking the cold chain. Groceries are packed onto the signature Harris Teeter refrigerated red delivery truck — with frozen items packed in dry ice until they reach the customer. Harris Teeter Delivery uses technology to ensure drivers are on the fastest route to minimize driving time and ensure groceries arrive as quickly as possible.

“Our focus on never breaking the cold chain ensures delivery matches the experience of shopping in person,” said Bill Rhyne, senior director of operations support for Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter. “With our state-of-the-art delivery vans, every item remains at the proper temperature throughout the delivery; your ice cream always arrives frozen.”

Harris Teeter Delivery offers more than 30,000 items including fresh produce, meats and seafood, and exclusive items from Harris Teeter brands. Customers earn the same VIC and Fuel Points shopping online as in-store.

And now, customers can sign up for a free trial of HT Plus membership, giving them 30 days of free delivery, 2X Harris Teeter fuel points and exclusive savings.

The company points out its delivery service is especially beneficial for customers with limited mobility, households without a car, busy families and customers without easy access to a Harris Teeter.

Harris Teeter Delivery launched in greater Maryland in May 2023.

Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., employs 36,000 associates across more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.