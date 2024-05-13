Harris Teeter Introduces $5 Meal Days

The $5 Meal Days items are available for a limited time at participating Harris Teeter stores across the greater Washington, D.C., area.
As the cost of dining out continues to rise, Harris Teeter is now offering some of its most popular prepared food items for just $5 each weekday. The $5 Meal Days items are available for a limited time at participating stores across the greater Washington, D.C., area, including the newest Harris Teeter, which just opened in UrbA Plaza, in Arlington, Va.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation report, which was released in April, the cost of going out to eat remains comparatively higher than shopping for groceries. The food-away-from home index rose 0.3% in March, while the grocery sector remained stable, unchanged from the 0.0% rate.
As a result, many grocers are launching new deals and promotions to further establish themselves as the go-place for inexpensive but quality meals for inflation-weary shoppers.
That’s what Harris Teeter aims to achieve with its $5 Meal Days deals. The lineup is as follows:
- Mondays – Whole cheese and pepperoni pizzas (freshly baked and "take and bake")
- Tuesdays – Whole rotisserie chicken
- Wednesdays – Deli green salads
- Thursdays – Eight pieces of fried and baked chicken
- Fridays – Select sushi items
These $5 deals are available for in-store purchase only, and customers must use their Harris Teeter VIC card to receive the special price. This offer is available only to VIC customers for a limited time while supplies last.
Customers can get enjoy the $5 Meal Days at the following stores:
- Lee & Harrison: 2425 North Harrison Street, Arlington, Va.
- Pentagon, 900 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, Va.
- Citadel, 1631 Kalorama Road NW, Washington, D.C.
- Columbia Pike, 6351 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, Va.
- Tyson Corner, 8200 Crestwood Heights Drive, McLean, Va.
- Constitution Square, 1201 First Street NE, Washington, D.C.
- Centro Arlington, 950 South George Mason Drive, Arlington, Va.
- The Gateway, 4550 King Street, Alexandria, Va.
- Shirlington, 4250 Campbell Avenue, Arlington, Va.
- Potomac Yards, 3600 South Glebe Road, Suite W100, Arlington, Va.
- The Yards, 401 M Street SE, Washington, D.C.
- UrbA Plaza, 624-B North Glebe Road, Arlington, Va.
Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., employs 36,000 associates at more than 250 stores and 70-plus fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.