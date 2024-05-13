Harris Teeter Introduces $5 Meal Days

As the cost of dining out continues to rise, Harris Teeter is now offering some of its most popular prepared food items for just $5 each weekday. The $5 Meal Days items are available for a limited time at participating stores across the greater Washington, D.C., area, including the newest Harris Teeter, which just opened in UrbA Plaza, in Arlington, Va.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation report, which was released in April, the cost of going out to eat remains comparatively higher than shopping for groceries. The food-away-from home index rose 0.3% in March, while the grocery sector remained stable, unchanged from the 0.0% rate.

As a result, many grocers are launching new deals and promotions to further establish themselves as the go-place for inexpensive but quality meals for inflation-weary shoppers.

That’s what Harris Teeter aims to achieve with its $5 Meal Days deals. The lineup is as follows: