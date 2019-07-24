Happier Holidays for Grocers

The fall and winter holidays are once more looming, and grocers are once more in the midst of planning for these occasions, which involve a lot of parties thrown by consumers. The following companies shared with Progressive Grocer their advice on how supermarkets can capitalize on the season through optimal products and promotions:

Brie Buenning, Integrated Marketing Manager, La Brea Bakery , San Leandro, Calif.

During the holidays, consumers are eager to get their hands on foods that capture the essence of the season, so we’ve seen a lot of limited-time-only foods made with seasonal flavors – pumpkin, cranberries, cinnamon – hit shelves in early fall to kick-start the holiday season. Last year, La Brea Bakery relaunched the popular White Chocolate Cranberry Loaf, made with tart cranberries and the subtly smooth sweetness of white chocolate. We’ll also be bringing back our fan-favorite Holiday Stuffing and Cranberry Walnut flavors. Available in both our traditional loaves and our Take & Bake loves and rolls, these breads are anything but ordinary and offer complementing flavor profiles with the likes of thyme, tart cranberries, subtly sweet white chocolate, rosemary, and more.

The holiday season is a pivotal time of year for the brand, as bread sales peak in November and December. Around holidays like Thanksgiving in particular, where bread is a staple at the table, La Brea Bakery sees a spike in sales, reaching five times, or 500%, higher than average.

Specific to the holidays, seasonal deals where consumers are rewarded for purchasing set amounts of holiday foods can give them a reason to buy and stock up.

In reference to specific products, we see the flavors of the holiday seasons continue to be something brands are incorporating into their foods, offering limited-time-only items that consumers demand each year. Some of these include pumpkin spice, apple, maple and savory flavors that come from popular traditional dishes found at the table.

The partnership between brands and grocers is extremely important to maintain year-round, but particularly in anticipation of the holiday season. It’s important [that] brands and grocers work together to prepare for the holiday season to ensure consumers are able to easily identify and buy the foods they can use for entertaining.