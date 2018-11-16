Grocers Must Be Vigilant About Food Safety During the Holidays

The holiday season is always a busy time for food retailers. As the weather cools down, families settle into the sights and smells of holiday traditions, many of which revolve around home-cooked meals and food-inspired activities. In preparation for the surge of food shoppers, grocery stores race to keep the essentials well stocked on shelves while ensuring the availability of in-demand seasonal items.

Amid these challenges, grocers are tasked with overcoming the ripple effects of nationwide food contamination headlines. With the public on high alert for compromised products, it’s critical for grocers to be more vigilant than ever about food safety.

the riskiest time for a store’s reputation

This season, trust in the grocery provider is the top factor influencing buyer decisions, and shoppers are willing to pay more for foods that they believe are higher in quality. Any reason for consumers to lose trust in your commitment to food safety and quality can adversely impact the store’s reputation and bottom line.

While a recall or contamination issue is significant for food retailers any time of year, the holidays bring even greater risk. As larger groups of people gather together, there’s increased potential for negative exposure. News of one food-related illness or quality complaint is apt to spread like wildfire. Factor in the reach of social media, and you have a recipe for reputational ruin.

People also tend to have more emotionally charged connections to holiday foods. Given the stress of the season and the importance placed on mealtime traditions, a contaminated Thanksgiving turkey, batch of holiday cookies, or cup of eggnog could be devastating to a store’s reputation and business for years to come.

The grocer’s role is the last line of defense

The foods that end up lining your store aisles originate from the suppliers. If just one item is affected along the journey through production, storage and delivery, it can affect other foods in the store. As products are unloaded, stored and possibly handled or prepared for on-site consumption, the risk of danger to the consumer – and, ultimately, your brand – escalates exponentially.