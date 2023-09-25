Hannaford's Snack Pals Plates Aid Hunger Relief Efforts

Hannaford Supermarkets wants to teach kids lifelong healthy eating habits while aiding the community through the grocer’s new Snack Pals Plates program. From now through Oct. 31, customers can find colorful Snack Pals Plates at special displays in the produce section at all Hannaford stores, at a price of $5 for two. Each Snack Pals Plate purchase leads to a donation to a local hunger relief organization in the store’s surrounding area. The program aims to fund 100,000 meals for food-insecure families throughout New England and New York.

The plates sport illustrations of Snack Pals characters and provide nutritional guidance for a healthy meal, with four sections allocating space for fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. The plates also offer such tips as “filling half your plate with fruits and vegetables.”

“We’re excited to introduce this program which not only serves as an engaging tool to foster healthy eating habits for children, but also supports hunger relief efforts in our communities,” noted Allison Stowell, a registered dietitian at Hannaford. “With colorful designs and charming characters that help kids visualize a well-balanced meal, the plates make mealtimes more exciting while teaching children to reach for nutritious foods and snacks.”

The plates are an extension of the Hannaford Snack Pals program, which features a group of fun food characters that teach kids how to eat more healthfully. The program website offers interactive games, food-themed crafts, nutritious recipes, tips and resources to learn about nutritious eating habits. Customers can also purchase Hannaford’s assortment of fresh, convenient and individually packaged Snack Pals snacks, including grapes and cheese; cucumber, red peppers and ranch dip; and freshly cut watermelon cups.

Hannaford’s hunger relief initiatives include the recent expansion of its Fuel Kids at School program with $100,000 in donations to help support food pantries at community colleges in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates more than 180 stores in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, and employs nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.