Press enter to search
Close search

Hannaford’s New Digital Tools Teach Healthy Eating to Kids

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Hannaford’s New Digital Tools Teach Healthy Eating to Kids

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 10/07/2020
Hannaford’s New Digital Tools Teach Healthy Eating to Kids Snack Pals
The Hannaford Snack Pals story, aimed at kids ages 5-10, features such fruit and vegetable characters as Alicia Apple, Carlos Carrot and Stanley Strawberry.

Hannaford Supermarkets is rolling out a new mobile app that helps parents teach their children how to eat more nutritiously, according to a published report. Launched on National Child Health Day, which is traditionally observed on the first Monday in October, the Hannaford Snack Pals app and website aim to introduce healthy eating habits and wellness to kids through fun interactive games, activities, recipes and more, while the app offers a scavenger hunt.

“We know that healthy habits start early and programs that focus on child nutrition are important in developing life-long practices,” Hannaford Online Dietitian Anne L’Heureux told Utica, New York-based radio station WIBX. “Hannaford Snack Pals provides parents with the support they need to instill the benefits of nutrition in their children. We encourage parents to incorporate Hannaford Snack Pals into their child’s screen time while fostering a love for fruits, vegetables and fresh flavors.”

The Hannaford Snack Pals story, aimed at kids ages 5-10, features such fruit and vegetable characters as Alicia Apple, Carlos Carrot and Stanley Strawberry, each based on nutritional benefits associated with the corresponding vegetable or fruit.

In addition to recipes offered through the program, Hannaford has also launched a line of Hannaford Snack Pals healthy grab-and-go meals at all of its stores.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 184 stores in five Northeast states, employing more than 26,000 associates. Parent company

Also Worth Reading

Hannaford Helps Schools Program Raises $1.7M+

Initiative encompasses grocer’s five-state market area

Hannaford Will No Longer Sell Tobacco Products

Hannaford Will No Longer Sell Tobacco Products

Transition to be complete by fall

Instacart Making Moves With Hannaford, H-E-B

Ramping up same-day grocery delivery in Northeast

National Family Meals Month Wraps Up

National Family Meals Month Wraps Up

Annual event, widely observed by grocers, grows more important amid COVID-19

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Stop & Shop Supports Students With Snacks
Snacking
Stop & Shop Supports Students With Snacks
E-Commerce
The 2 Cultures of Online Grocery