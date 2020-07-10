Hannaford’s New Digital Tools Teach Healthy Eating to Kids

Hannaford Supermarkets is rolling out a new mobile app that helps parents teach their children how to eat more nutritiously, according to a published report. Launched on National Child Health Day, which is traditionally observed on the first Monday in October, the Hannaford Snack Pals app and website aim to introduce healthy eating habits and wellness to kids through fun interactive games, activities, recipes and more, while the app offers a scavenger hunt.

“We know that healthy habits start early and programs that focus on child nutrition are important in developing life-long practices,” Hannaford Online Dietitian Anne L’Heureux told Utica, New York-based radio station WIBX. “Hannaford Snack Pals provides parents with the support they need to instill the benefits of nutrition in their children. We encourage parents to incorporate Hannaford Snack Pals into their child’s screen time while fostering a love for fruits, vegetables and fresh flavors.”

The Hannaford Snack Pals story, aimed at kids ages 5-10, features such fruit and vegetable characters as Alicia Apple, Carlos Carrot and Stanley Strawberry, each based on nutritional benefits associated with the corresponding vegetable or fruit.

In addition to recipes offered through the program, Hannaford has also launched a line of Hannaford Snack Pals healthy grab-and-go meals at all of its stores.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 184 stores in five Northeast states, employing more than 26,000 associates. Parent company