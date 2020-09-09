Hannaford Helps Schools Program Raises $1.7M+

Hannaford Supermarkets has donated more than $1.7 million to 1,656 schools in New England and New York state as part of its Hannaford Helps School program. The funds will help meet individual schools’ needs, among them new computers, musical instruments, sports gear and playground equipment.

“We’re proud that Hannaford Helps Schools can expand opportunities for students — especially at a time when so many of our schools are stretched for resources,” noted company spokeswoman Ericka Dodge. “Educators already go above and beyond each and every day, and now they’re faced with additional challenges brought on by educating in a COVID-19 environment. We hope that this donation done in partnership with our generous shoppers can provide some additional support to their students and classrooms.”

The program helps local schools meet fundraising goals by encouraging shoppers to purchase buy marked items in Hannaford stores. Each store carries more than 1,500 eligible products on its shelves. For every four participating products purchased, shoppers will get three “School Dollars” that can then be donated in-store to their preferred school. Additionally, Hannaford gives $1,000 to the school that raises in the most funds in each community.

In Maine, $569,157 went to 1,038 schools, including 155 also receiving the $1,000 bonus; in New Hampshire, $407,864 went to 679 schools, including 70 receiving the bonus; in Massachusetts, $156,993 went to 344 schools, including 34 receiving the bonus; in Vermont, $176,315 went to 389 schools, including 33 receiving the bonus; and in New York, $416,538 went to 781 schools, including 104 receiving the bonus.

The 2021 Hannaford Helps Schools program will launch March 14 and run through May 29. Since 1999, the program has raised almost $14 million for New England and New York schools.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 184 stores in five Northeast states, employing more than 26,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.