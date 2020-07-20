Hannaford Will No Longer Sell Tobacco Products

Hannaford Supermarkets plans to phase out tobacco products at all of its 180-plus stores, according to published reports. The move includes all cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars and pipe tobacco.

“The decision to fully eliminate tobacco is part of our focus on providing more healthy products around the front of our stores, to support customers’ wellness,” Hannaford spokesman Eric Blom told Albany, New York, TV station CBS6 (WRGB).

“The transition out of tobacco items will be complete this fall, with the specific date for elimination varying by store,” added Blom, noting that the grocer has “been moving away from tobacco items for some time, due to our commitment around health, reducing the number of items sold.”

Operating 183 stores in the Northeast, with more than 26,000 associates, Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford is part of Ahold Delhaize USA, No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in the United States.