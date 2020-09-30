National Family Meals Month Wraps Up

National Family Meals Month, the annual observance begun by FMI – The Food Industry Association and celebrated throughout September, took on particular significance during a year that presented many challenges to retailers and consumers alike.

“Our updated consumer messaging for National Family Meals Month during COVID-19 is ‘Stay strong with family meals,’” noted David Fikes, executive director of the Arlington, Virginia-based FMI Foundation, in a blog post. “Ironically, the totality of these trade activities has illuminated the fact that our industry also is staying strong with family meals! Our business partners have realized consumers didn’t need to be reminded to have one more family meal at home per week. Consumers already are doing that due to circumstances. Instead, our National Family Meals Month collaborators are shining a light on the emotional and physical benefits we continue to get from family meals – especially in life’s difficult moments – and they are giving consumers lots of tools and tips for achieving more family meals.”