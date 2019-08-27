September Renamed National Fruits and Veggies Month

The nonprofit Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) has designated September as National Fruits and Veggies Month to encourage consumers to eat more fruits and vegetables every day. Currently, 90% of Americans fall below fruit and vegetable consumption recommendations, according to Brentwood, Mo.-based PBH. The title is a simplification of the former September moniker of National Fruits and Veggies – More Matters Month.

This year's theme is Have A Plant – Food Rooted In A Better Mood, which directly correlates to the organization's behavioral science-based call-to-action.

“We know many industry stakeholders and consumer-facing influencers look forward to September as a prime time to focus on categorically promoting fruits and vegetables to consumers, ultimately for the public good, and this year, PBH has an invigorating story to share, with the new Have A Plant Movement,” said Wendy Reinhard Kapsak, registered dietitian and PBH president and CEO. “The time is now to celebrate food rooted in a better mood with everyone’s favorite plants – fruits and veggies.”

PBH's seven-part program aims to encourage consumers during National Fruits and Veggies month:

The nonprofit organization PBH is the only national organization

dedicated to helping consumers live happier, healthy lives by eating more fruits and vegetables, including fresh, frozen, canned, dried and 100% juice, every single day.