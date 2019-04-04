PBH Names Retail Role Models, Supermarket Dietitians of the Year

As part of its 2018 Fruits & Veggies — More Matters Award program, which recognizes those who have gone above and beyond to promote fruit and vegetable consumption, the Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) has revealed its Retail Role Models and Supermarket Dietitians of the Year. An awards luncheon will take place on April 23, 2019 during PBH’s Consumer Connection conference, in Scottsdale, Ariz., scheduled for April 22-25.

To be considered for the awards, candidates must show support for the Fruits & Veggies —More Matters brand platform and take part in community outreach with the aim to boosting consumption of fruits and vegetables.

As well as the ability to use the Fruits & Veggies—More Matters logo on products and promotions, PBH offers retailers and dietitians resources, including educational materials and POS such as ad slicks and signs, for use in store.

The 2018 Retail Role Models and Supermarket Dietitians of the Year are as follows:

2018 Retail Role Models

Coborn’s (second-time winner)

K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc. (fourth-time winner)

Redner’s Markets (nine-time winner)

Schnuck Markets Inc. (11-time winner)

Skogen’s Festival Foods (six-time winner)

SpartanNash (fourth-time winner)

Wakefern Food Corp. (six-time winner)

Weis Markets Inc. (nine-time winner)

2018 Supermarket Dietitians of the Year (all first-time winners)

Julianne Gallo, Inserra Supermarkets

Mary Lavanway, Hannaford Supermarkets

Emily Parent, Coborn’s

Bridget Wojciak, The Kroger Co.

“No one person or organization can change Americans’ collective fruit and vegetable consumption,” noted PBH President and CEO Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak. “Partnership and collaboration are key to seeing the needle move. It is important to recognize supporters like these who have a played a critical role in helping to change consumers’ fruit and vegetable consumption behaviors. As we begin our next phase in PBH’s strategic transformation, including a new behavior-based consumer call to action, PBH will continue to operate with a collaborative spirit and a desire to partner with a wide variety of stakeholders to increase produce consumption.”

The Brentwood, Mo.-based nonprofit organization will also present awards to suppliers designated as Industry Role Models, individuals from supplier companies as 2018