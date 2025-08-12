 Skip to main content

Hannaford Supermarkets Once Again Donates Lottery Winnings to New England Community

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold at New Hampshire location spurs $10,000 in donations to local nonprofits
Marian Zboraj
Hannaford Lottery
Officials from Hannaford Supermarkets and the New Hampshire Lottery presented donations to three local nonprofit organizations at the Rochester, N.H., Hannaford store on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

The winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in May at a Hannaford Supermarket in Rochester, N.H., has spurred the regional grocer to give back to its community.

Hannaford will donate its $10,000 commission from selling the winning ticket to three local nonprofit organizations focused on increasing access to critical resources for individuals and families in the greater Rochester community.

“It’s always exciting to see one of our customers experience such good fortune, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by paying it forward to the Rochester community,” said Jean-Marie Beauchemin, director of operations for Hannaford Supermarkets. “We hope this donation will further the efforts of these critical community organizations to increase access to critical resources for our neighbors.”

Hannaford and the New Hampshire Lottery recently welcomed the three community organizations to the Rochester store for a celebratory check presentation. The local nonprofits receiving donations are as follows:

  • Community Action Partnership of Strafford County, which reduces barriers to help improve the economic stability and well-being of the community through education, advocacy and partnerships.
  • SHARE Fund, which increases access to critical resources such as housing, food, clothing, diapers and emergency financial support for neighbors in need.
  • SOS Recovery Community Organization, which supports individuals affected by substance use with peer-based solutions and advocacy.

The Rochester store isn’t the only Hannaford location that has hit it big with the lottery. A customer bought his $6.27 million winning Tri-State Megabucks ticket at the St. Albans, Vt., store in September 2024. At that time, Hannaford also displayed its commitment to its community by donating the $50,000 commission to three local nonprofits focused on increasing access to food and shelter in the St. Albans community.

Hannaford also cultivates thriving communities through other initiatives. In 2024, the grocer donated more than 27.6 million pounds of food to hunger relief organizations and supported approximately 135 community partners across its footprint, helping expand access to fresh food, advance youth development and support healthier lives.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates almost 190 stores, most with full-service pharmacies, in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. The company’s parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025

