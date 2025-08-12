Hannaford Supermarkets Once Again Donates Lottery Winnings to New England Community

Officials from Hannaford Supermarkets and the New Hampshire Lottery presented donations to three local nonprofit organizations at the Rochester, N.H., Hannaford store on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

The winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in May at a Hannaford Supermarket in Rochester, N.H., has spurred the regional grocer to give back to its community.

Hannaford will donate its $10,000 commission from selling the winning ticket to three local nonprofit organizations focused on increasing access to critical resources for individuals and families in the greater Rochester community.

“It’s always exciting to see one of our customers experience such good fortune, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by paying it forward to the Rochester community,” said Jean-Marie Beauchemin, director of operations for Hannaford Supermarkets. “We hope this donation will further the efforts of these critical community organizations to increase access to critical resources for our neighbors.”