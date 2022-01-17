Handy Seafood Plant-Based Crabless Cake

Even seafood suppliers are getting in on the plant-based act: Handy Seafood, America’s oldest seafood processor, has now launched a Plant-Based Crabless Cake, which the company developed to serve the fast-growing flexitarian consumer market. Produced at Handy’s plant in Crisfield, Md., the frozen crabless cake is made with responsibly sourced vegan ingredients and contains 10 grams of the brand’s proprietary pea and wheat protein blend per serving. The entrée-sized item offers a crab cake-like texture, as well as a savory Maryland-style flavor complemented by red and green peppers, and onions. The suggested retail price is $5.99 per 6-ounce carton containing two crabless cakes.