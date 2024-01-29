Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Bars

Häagen-Dazs has unveiled two more flavors in its popular ice cream bar line containing high-quality ingredients: Dulce De Leche, consisting of dulce de leche ice cream with swirls of dulce de leche sauce, coated in milk chocolate, and now available for the first time in bar form, and never-before-offered Chocolate Cookie Crumble, featuring sweet cream ice cream with a touch of Madagascar vanilla and fudge swirls, dipped in milk chocolate with chocolate cookie pieces. Either variety will be available nationwide this April in a three-count package retailing for a suggested $5.99. Häagen-Dazs has also added to its Mini portfolio with a mini version of the brand’s No. 2 most popular bars, Vanilla Milk Chocolate Mini bars, for which the brand dipped its famous vanilla ice cream in smooth and creamy milk chocolate. This product comes in a 6-count package retailing for a suggested $6.99.