H-E-B Sets 1-Day Hiring Push Across Texas

H-E-B is planning for a massive hiring event on Aug. 23, with career fairs and on-site interviews being held at each of its stores across Texas. The event will help the grocer fill full- and part-time positions at the store level at banners including Central Market, H-E-B and Mi Tienda.

This is the largest hiring event ever undertaken by H-E-B, and candidates who submit their applications online and attend on Aug. 23 will receive on-site interviews for open positions at the store they visit. Pay for roles including checkers and in-store shoppers starts at $15 per hour, and other roles such as produce and deli representatives, bakers, kitchen production, cooks, meat cutters, overnight stockers, store sanitation, and True Texas BBQ restaurant employees will be filled.

While not covered during the career fair, H-E-B is also looking to fill additional roles in manufacturing, warehousing, transportation, e-commerce fulfillment centers, corporate and H-E-B Digital as it continues its Texas expansion. Soon-to-open H-E-B locations, including those in Frisco, Plano and Magnolia, will not participate in the event, but people seeking opportunities at those stores can apply online via the H-E-B Careers site.

“At H-E-B, our success starts with our amazing partners, who work hard every day to serve Texans across the state,” said Mayerland Harris, group VP of talent. “As we grow, we’re committed to hiring more people who are excited to provide our customers and communities the best H-E-B has to offer, in our stores, online, and through passionate community service.”

The Texas grocer’s recent growth includes two nearly-constructed locations in the DFW Metroplex, in Allen and Mansfield, which are set to open next year. The grocery chain is also adding frozen capabilities to its distribution facilities in Temple, Texas, in an effort to grow its current facility footprint by 325,000 square feet.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.