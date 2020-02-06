GrubMarket Heads to the Pacific Northwest

The first half of 2020 has been a year of expansion for grocery delivery startup GrubMarket as it increases its footprint in markets across the United States. Its latest acquisition is Hung San Foods, a supplier of produce and specialty foods serving grocery stores and restaurants in the Seattle area.

Hung San Foods will now be able to leverage GrubMarket's produce supply chain network and utilize GrubMarket's WholesaleWare software suite, new software-as-a-service platform providing food industry suppliers and vendors with seamless financial management, easy-to-use online ordering and sales, precise inventory management, and engaging CRM tools.

Hung San Foods will remain headquartered in the Seattle area, and the company will continue to be managed by its current leadership team.

"We are excited to join the GrubMarket family and embrace the new growth opportunities that GrubMarket's technology and network will bring. GrubMarket recognizes the customer centric values of Hung San Foods and shares the same spirit of service as our team. Together, we will offer a wider selection of products and better service to more customers," said Hung Tan, CEO of Hung San Foods.

In January, Grubhub acquired Eating with the Seasons Inc. and EJ Food Distributor Inc., two food companies with established customer bases across Northern California. In February, Berkeley-Calif.-based produce provider Organic Harvest Network became part of GrubMarket; and in April, it acquired Boston Organics, an online farm-to-table grocery delivery service in Massachusetts.

Hung San Foods is its first acquisition in the Pacific Northwest. The delivery service also has a presence in the Midwest and San Diego from 2019 acquisitions.

Since its founding in 2014, San Francisco-based GrubMarket — which delivers mainly local and organic groceries to businesses and consumers — has been raising funds and acquiring food businesses across the country.