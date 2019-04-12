GrubMarket Accelerates Grocery Delivery Expansion

Grocery delivery startup GrubMarket is scaling up as it looks to grab a larger piece of the online grocery pie in the United States.

The San Francisco-based startup announced that it has acquired Doorganics, a leading online farm-to-table delivery service in Michigan, specializing in local and organic fruits, veggies, dairy, pastured proteins, artisan breads, and a variety of curated groceries.

Since its founding in 2014, GrubMarket — which delivers mainly local and organic groceries to businesses and consumers — has been raising funds and acquiring food businesses across the country. In April it acquired VIP Wholesale, a produce and specialty food supplier based in San Diego.

"GrubMarket believes in the importance of supporting local farmers and producers, while recognizing the essential role that technology can play in food e-commerce," said Mike Hughes, founder and CEO of Doorganics. "We look forward to working with the GrubMarket Team to further enhance and expand our service across the Midwest."

According to Hughes, GrubMarket will provide Doorganics with technological, ecommerce, and operational expertise to further grow Doorganics across the Midwest. And Doorganics will now be able to leverage GrubMarket's established ecommerce network and supply chain capabilities, which will assist Doorganics in quickly expanding its offerings to even more cities across the Midwest. Doorganics' headquarters will remain in Grand Rapids, Mich., and the company will continue to be led by its current leadership team, including Hughes.

"Doorganics is one of the premier farm-to-table grocery delivery services in the Midwest, consisting of a well-respected and highly-regarded team. This acquisition is another key step in GrubMarket's nationwide expansion plans, and we are incredibly excited to welcome Mike Hughes and his team into the GrubMarket Family," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket.