Ecommerce Grocer Doorganics Launches Mobile App

Michigan organic grocery ecommerce service Doorganics has launched a mobile app for shopping and improving the customer experience.

With the new app, customers can “Swap & Shop” and schedule future deliveries from the Grand Rapids-based service. They also may update their account information and contact the retailer’s customer service department.

For every download of the app, Doorganics will donate 1 pound of food to Gleaners Community Food Bank, in Detroit, and God’s Kitchen, in Grand Rapids. The online grocer regularly partners with these organizations by donating remaining produce and grocery items to fight food insecurity.

“Not only do we support local farmers with each delivery, we also strive to support the communities we are lucky to serve,” said Mike Hughes, founder of Doorganics. “All leftovers and foodservice quality extras are donated each week to help feed the hungry. To celebrate our app launch, we are pledging to do more. For each app download through the end of May, we’ll be donating one additional pound of organic food.”

To purchase from Doorganics, shoppers customize a produce box full of organic and local fruits and vegetables. Customers can then shop from more than 150 Michigan-made products, including farm eggs, pastured meats, fresh-baked breads, cheeses, organic deli salads and prepared meals. Delivery is free, and customers control their delivery schedule inside an online member portal.

Following the unexpected closure of Door to Door Organics last November, Doorganics expanded its delivery area into southeast Michigan. Beginning last December, the company’s service aimed to fill the void left by Door to Door’s failure to receive the funding it needed to grow its business, which left it no choice but to shutter.

Doorganics' expansion includes 85 ZIP codes, and the company plans to open a second facility in the Detroit area in the coming year. Currently, the online grocer makes weekly deliveries to customers in the Detroit, Grand Rapids, Holland, Grand Haven and Ann Arbor areas.