GrubMarket Acquires Boston Organics
GrubMarket has acquired Boston Organics, an online farm-to-table grocery delivery service in Massachusetts. The deal marks GrubMarket’s third farm-to-table grocery delivery acquisition in the past four months, after purchasing Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Doorganics late last year and San Francisco-based Eating With The Seasons in January.
Based in Charlestown, Mass., Boston Organics delivers fresh, certified-organic produce and groceries to Boston-area homes and offices. The company will continue to operate from its headquarters, led by its current leadership team and founder Jeff Barry.
“GrubMarket shares Boston Organics’ passion and commitment for supporting regional and organic farms and producers,” said Barry. “By joining GrubMarket, we are excited to have access to their software expertise, which will allow us to elevate our customer experience in this dynamic grocery delivery market.”
The acquisition bolsters GrubMarket’s nationwide expansion plans, which has also included purchasing local wholesalers.
“Boston Organics has long been a leader in farm-to-table grocery delivery,” noted Mike Xu, CEO of San Francisco-based GrubMarket, which delivers farm-fresh foods at similar pricing found to that at traditional grocers and wholesalers. “We are incredibly excited to welcome Jeff Barry and his team, along with their nearly two decades of grocery delivery experience into the GrubMarket family. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our expansion plan as the first East Coast presence for GrubMarket.”