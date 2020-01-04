GrubMarket Acquires Boston Organics

GrubMarket has acquired Boston Organics, an online farm-to-table grocery delivery service in Massachusetts. The deal marks GrubMarket’s third farm-to-table grocery delivery acquisition in the past four months, after purchasing Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Doorganics late last year and San Francisco-based Eating With The Seasons in January.

Based in Charlestown, Mass., Boston Organics delivers fresh, certified-organic produce and groceries to Boston-area homes and offices. The company will continue to operate from its headquarters, led by its current leadership team and founder Jeff Barry.

“GrubMarket shares Boston Organics’ passion and commitment for supporting regional and organic farms and producers,” said Barry. “By joining GrubMarket, we are excited to have access to their software expertise, which will allow us to elevate our customer experience in this dynamic grocery delivery market.”

The acquisition bolsters GrubMarket’s nationwide expansion plans, which has also included purchasing local wholesalers.