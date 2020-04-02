GrubMarket's Latest Expansion Focuses on Organic Produce

Grocery delivery startup GrubMarket has acquired Berkeley-Calif.-based produce provider Organic Harvest Network to grow its existing produce offerings. This acquisition is the company's fourth in two months. It acquired Eating with the Seasons Inc. and EJ Food Distributor Inc. last month, and Doorganics in December 2019.

Organic Harvest Network represents a number of growers and is responsible for all crop planning, sales, marketing, logistics and accounting for them. According to GrubMarket, Organic Harvest Network's proprietary internet software platform, specifically designed to assist growers, makes it a valuable partner.

"Organic Harvest Network is a symbolic brand in the organic produce world. We have always been impressed with their deep connections to some of the finest organic farms in the country, along with their corporate integrity and sales transparency," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. "They are an incredibly valued partner to farmers, and they sell some of the most exceptional organic produce directly from farms to many of the largest national grocery chains. We love what they are doing, and we look forward to propelling their growth through additional farm partnerships and even more sales channels."

Organic Harvest Network will continue to be led by owner Giuseppe Salvato and business partner Peter Oszaczky.

"GrubMarket recognizes the corporate values and history of Organic Harvest Network, and they respect our focus on maintaining the exceptional quality and integrity of all of the organic farms we work with, which are among the first organically certified farms dating back to the 1980s," said Salvato. "We sincerely look forward to working with the GrubMarket team to provide even more sales opportunities and technological capabilities for our farms."

Since its founding in 2014, San Francisco-based GrubMarket — which delivers mainly local and organic groceries to businesses and consumers — has been raising funds and acquiring food businesses across the country.