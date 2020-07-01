GrubMarket Kicks Off 2020 With More Expansion

Grocery delivery startup GrubMarket is accelerating its expansion as it looks to become a leading online grocer in the United States.

The company has completed the acquisitions of Eating with the Seasons Inc. and EJ Food Distributor Inc., two food companies with established customer bases across Northern California.

GrubMarket's latest acquisitions follow the company's Midwest acquisition of Doorganics last month.

"GrubMarket has great respect for local CSA [community-supported agriculture] programs, and Eating with the Seasons is one of the most prominent CSA programs in the San Francisco Bay Area," said Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket. "As a rapidly growing ecommerce farm-to-table company, we are not aiming to out-compete the smaller CSA programs, like some other ecommerce players have recently done. Instead, we would like to foster these local CSA programs and protect the integrity of the local food ecosystem that has been in existence for a very long time."

Meanwhile, San Francisco-based EJ Food Distributor specializes in sourcing and delivering a rich variety of dry goods exclusively for restaurants across Northern California. This particular acquisition will allow GrubMarket to further expand its product categories offered to restaurants, by adding a sales layer of unique specialty dry goods that will complement its other existing food category offerings.

Since its founding in 2014, San Francisco-based GrubMarket — which delivers mainly local and organic groceries to businesses and consumers — has been raising funds and acquiring food businesses across the country. In April, it acquired VIP Wholesale, a produce and specialty food supplier based in San Diego.