Grubhub, Gopuff Team on Nationwide Delivery

Grubhub and Gopuff have formed a partnership to offer Gopuff’s network of instant-commerce locations on the Grubhub Marketplace. A pilot rolled out on Oct. 4 in the select cities of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and Austin, Texas, with hundreds of Gopuff locations across the country to be available on the Grubhub Marketplace in the coming weeks.

The move expands Grubhub’s selection of convenience items available to its customers, including grocery, alcohol, health and wellness, household, pet, and baby supplies, and opens up a new channel for Gopuff to reach more customers. Orders placed on the Grubhub Marketplace are fulfilled and delivered by Gopuff’s hyper-local logistics network.

“We’re excited to partner with Gopuff to give our diners more choice than ever before,” said Ariella Kurshan, SVP of growth at Chicago-based Grubhub, which is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com. “Our diners are managing busy schedules with competing priorities, and they want to plan not only their meals, but also their lifestyle. Diners now have more options when it comes to ordering fresh food, grocery items, snacks and alcohol – all from the convenience of the Grubhub app. These expanded offerings complement Grubhub’s vast restaurant network and keep diners engaged across the Grubhub Marketplace.”

“Expanding Gopuff’s platform allows us to meet consumers’ immediate needs anywhere they shop,” noted Daniel Folkman, SVP of business at Philadelphia-based Gopuff. “By combining our broad assortment, logistics network and infrastructure with the virtual storefronts of Grubhub, we can create more seamless one-stop shopping experiences for Gopuff’s unparalleled one-stop shopping experience.”

In the next few weeks, thousands of products will be available for delivery from more than 500 Gopuff locations, including virtual concepts. Alcohol will also be available in select cities. Gopuff will offer virtual concepts for diners on Grubhub, including Gopuff’s pizza brand, The Mean Tomato; Gopuff Liquor; and virtual menus for such brands as Unilever.

Gopuff locations will also be included in Grubhub+, Grubhub’s membership program providing members access to unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders of $12 and up and exclusive perks. Customers who order convenience items on Grubhub place more orders from restaurants in the following month than those who do not order convenience items, according to the company.

Philadelphia-based Gopuff is No. 79 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.