Grubhub Offers Drivers Faster, Easier Access to Payments

Food ordering and delivery marketplace Grubhub has introduced Instant Cashout via Direct to Debit, which the company’s drivers can use to access their earnings immediately. The new payout option, powered by Paypal’s Hyperwallet payout management platform and Visa Direct, Visa’s real-time money movement network, provides more flexible access to earnings by enabling any driver with an eligible bank debit card to deposit their accrued earnings to their eligible debit or prepaid card.

“Cashing out is one of the most important features to Grubhub’s drivers, and we are constantly innovating to deliver the best possible experience,” said Mrugesh Bavda, product manager for Chicago-based Grubhub, which is part of global online food delivery marketplace Just Eat Takeaway.com. “Direct to Debit will expand the ways our drivers can immediately and reliably access the income they generate on our platform, while maintaining the flexibility and independence that they appreciate from Grubhub.”

“PayPal and Grubhub have nurtured a very strong relationship over the last 10 years that has resulted in millions of customers opting to use PayPal or Venmo at checkout,” said Cindy Turner, VP of large-enterprise product and growth at San Jose, Calif.-based PayPal. “Currently more than 95% of Grubhub transactions are processed by our enterprise offering Braintree, which includes added benefits such as high authorization rates and low-risk losses. The addition of payouts through Hyperwallet is a natural extension of our work together, and we are excited to help drivers access their funds more quickly and efficiently.”

“Today’s consumers are accustomed to ‘real-time everything,’ and worker expectations are no different when it comes to receiving tips and earnings,” said Yanilsa Gonzalez-Ore, SVP, North America head of San Francisco-based Visa Direct. “Through collaborations with companies like Grubhub, Visa Direct is helping reshape money movement to provide workers with faster, digital access to the money they’ve earned.”

Instant Cashout via Direct to Debit is rolling out to all Grubhub drivers throughout the month of June. The company originally rolled out Instant Cashout in partnership with Chase in 2019, enabling drivers to instantly cash out available earnings straight to their bank accounts. More than 60% of drivers now use Instant Cashout as their primary or partial means of getting funds, with the feature being accessed three times a week on average.