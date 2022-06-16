Grocery Startup Jokr Ceases U.S. Operations

The ride is over for another ultrafast grocery delivery service. Jokr, which pulled in $170 million from investors just one year ago, is ceasing operations in the U.S.

The stop of the startup comes only a few weeks after the New York City-based Jokr announced that it was working towards becoming the first carbon-negative grocery delivery platform through the use of carbon accounting software. This spring, the company also rolled out its own retail media platform and mobile app.

In an email to vendors that was shared in part by Bloomberg, Jokr shared that the last day of delivery to customers in New York City and Boston is June 24. “While we have made tremendous developments in building a sustainable operation in the U.S. in recent months, we continue to face a tumultuous, ever-changing macro-environment," the team commented.

As it pulls out of its two U.S. markets, Jokr continues to serve customers in another global market. “Latin America is particularly underpenetrated and underserved, that’s why Jokr has put its focus an emphasis on the Latin American opportunity,” said CEO Ralf Wenzel in a statement to Bloomberg.

The news comes on the heels of other rapid ascents that have been matched by swift declines in the quick-service space. The war in Ukraine and ensuing tough sanctions led the shuttering of the Russian-founded Buyk and Fridge No More. Last month, the German startup Gorillas and the Turkish company Getir announced that they were slashing their respective staffs and taking other measures to combat a softening of demand and a tough competitive environment.

Meanwhile, one of the strongest ultrafast platforms, Gopuff, recently adjusted some of its infrastructure and staff to move into the future leaner and more focused.