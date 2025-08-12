Grocery Inflation Holding Steady

Ongoing market volatility may be impacting the marketplace, with stubborn uncertainty about tariffs, interest rates, labor and other issues, but for July, at least, food inflation was stable. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that food-at-home prices edged down by 0.1% last month while the overall CPI edged a slight 0.2% higher.

According to the government report, three of the six main grocery indexes went down in July, while two categories posted increases and one remained unchanged. The price for dairy and related products rose 0.7% last month, fueled by 1.9% bump in milk prices. The CPI for meats, poultry, fish and eggs edged up 0.2%, driven in part by higher beef price. On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, grocery inflation was 2.2% higher than July 2024.

Relief came in other categories. The index for nonalcoholic beverages dipped 0.5%, while prices for “other” food at home decreased 0.5% and cereals and bakery prices slid 0.2% in July. The CPI for fruits and vegetables remained unchanged during that period.