Grocers Must Not Ignore the Hard-Discounter Threat: Report

While the promised disruption of the U.S. grocery landscape by insurgent hard discounters Lidl, which opened its first stores in this country two years ago, and Aldi, which has embarked on an aggressive expansion plan, hasn’t quite come to pass, a new report from management consulting firm Bain & Co. cautions that mainstream grocers should remain on guard.

According to “How U.S. Grocers Are Standing Up to Europe’s Hard Discounters," the German retailers’ slow and steady gains in the United States translate to a growing competitive threat for their mainstream rivals.

The report found that Lidl and Aldi have leveraged their strong customer advocacy and ability to attract shoppers into cross-shopping as a wedge to bolster their presence and popularity Stateside, noting that as many as 30 percent of shoppers at mass and traditional grocery stores also routinely shop at Lidl and Aldi.

Indeed, Batavia, Ill.-based Aldi continues to lure American consumers, Bain & Co. observed. The retailer’s consumer advocacy rose to 55 percent last year from 46 percent in 2017, outperforming in the two most critical areas for shoppers: best everyday low prices and best value for the money. This has resulted in strong market performance and the above-mentioned slow but steady gains. According to a study this past summer, Aldi – No. 9 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States – racked up a more than 3 percent share of grocery spending in six of the eight markets studied, and experienced share gains in the majority of those markets over the past two years.

Arlington, Va.-based Lidl likewise snared 3 percent or more share in five of the seven markets studied in summer 2018, gaining spending from traditional competitors.

As both retailers carefully tend their U.S. growth, traditional grocers will need to develop strategies for dealing with this formidable competitive threat.