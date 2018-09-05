Top 50 Grocers: Aldi's Rise Up the List Shows Growing Threat of Discounters

(Editors' note: This is part three of a four-part series updating daily this week)

Although Walmart, once more in first place on the Super 50 leaderboard, has long been seen as the low-price leader in any given market in which it operates, causing competing grocers to try attracting customers by any number of differentiation strategies, there’s another format that those already embattled retailers — and maybe even the Bentonville Behemoth itself — will need to reckon with: the deep discounter.

As embodied by Aldi — now at No. 8 in Progressive Grocer’s ranking (see the charts at the end of this piece), up from the tenth slot last year and 13th place in 2016 — Aldi Nord banner Trader Joe’s, currently in 10th position; and newcomer to the U.S. market Lidl, not yet in the ranking, the deep-discount business model, honed over time in Europe, relies on an assortment largely made up of premium private-brand products sold at often rock-bottom prices.