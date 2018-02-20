Grocers Help Shoppers Connect Seafood, Wellness

Something’s fishy when it comes to seafood and wellness. Many Americans know that eating seafood is good for them, and yet average intakes are well below optimal amounts recommended by health authorities. Fortunately, retailers in partnership with retail dietitians can use health-focused education and promotions to reel in more seafood sales.

Awash in Health Benefits

The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults consume about 8 ounces of seafood weekly (less for young kids). Research shows that consuming seafood, which includes fish and shellfish, is linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and death, largely thanks to EPA and DHA, types of omega-3 fatty acids abundant in many types of seafood. When pregnant or breastfeeding women eat at least 8 ounces of DHA-containing seafood per week, their infants may enjoy improved health outcomes.

Some research shows that eating seafood reduces risk for obesity. In addition, many types of seafood are excellent sources of lean protein, which is a powerful hook for today’s health-conscious shoppers.

Seafood School for Shoppers

Common consumer barriers to purchasing seafood are perceived high cost, lack of confidence about preparing it well at home, and concerns about mercury content. Retailers and retail dietitians can help break down these barriers to boost seafood sales.