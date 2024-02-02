Grocers Feeling the Love This Month

Foxtrot, the urban c-store chain with a robust delivery business, is offering several bundles for anyone who celebrates Valentine's Day.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, grocers are giving their customers some love by providing a variety of meal ideas, meal solutions and gifts. According to the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual survey, total spending on Valentine’s’ Day is expected to hit a record $14.2 billion this year.

NRF reports that more than half (53%) of consumers plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day, similar to last year’s 52% of survey respondents. In addition to spending on candy, flowers, greeting cards, jewelry and gift cards, many people are celebrating with a home-cooked meal.

[RELATED: How Grocers and Brands Are Lining Up for Super Bowl Gains]

National, regional and independent grocers are setting the mood for Valentine's Day – and the increasingly popular Galantine’s Day gift-giving occasions among good friends – by offering special products and promotions. Examples include the following:

The Fresh Market is taking orders from now through Feb. 12 for romantic dinners made with filet mignon, crab cakes, lobster tails and others geared around a Valentine’s brunch. The grocer is also touting high-end beef cuts for a steakhouse experience at home, like American Wagyu ribeyes. Known for its livestream shopping events, The Fresh Market recently held a Valentine’s Day segment with Chef Anna Rossi sharing her ideas for the occasion.

Whole Foods Market is hosting a Love Affair event through Feb. 14, a holiday promotion that features savings on steak, lobster, brie cheese, chocolate-dipped strawberries, heart-shaped cakes, and other items for a home celebration. The retailer is highlighting its vast floral collection, too, with blooms for delivery, pick-up and in-store purchases. One special is a deal for a dozen double-sized roses for $24.99 for Prime members.

Foxtrot , known for its curated assortments, has picked out items for this loved-up holiday. Picks include a Valentine’s Day bundle with Foxtrot Berries & Bubbly O' Gummy Mix, a Love Potion candle and fizzy drink for $64.98, various wine and bouquet bundles, a breakfast-in-bed box for $54.98 and themed boxes for Galantine's Day, among other suggestions. The retailer that is now part of Outfox Hospitality, following a merger with Dom’s Kitchen & Market, is highlighting its delivery service, declaring on the website, “For your spouse, your mom + pop, your work-wife — skip the overbooked restaurant this year because Valentine’s Day is coming to you.”

The Kroger Co. has opened its Valentine's Day shop online and is well into merchandising the holiday across its stores. Specials include a dozen Bloom Haus red roses for $22, desserts like chocolate-covered strawberries, candles, self-care products, a wide assortment of Valentine’s Day candies, cards, and supplies and ingredients for a meal enjoyed at home, to name some examples.

The meal service provider HelloFresh is offering a Date Night Box for delivery the week of Feb. 10, with steak and an array of sides.

“While shoppers may be spending the most on jewelry, overall, the most popular gifts are the classics – candy and greeting cards,” said Phil Rist, EVP of strategy at Prosper Insights and Analytics, which partnered with NRF on the holiday survey. “We’re also seeing continued interest in gifts of experience with about one-third of consumers planning to give a gift of experience this year.”