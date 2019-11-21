Press enter to search
Close search

Grocers Can — and Should — Embrace Plant-Based Private Brands

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Grocers Can — and Should — Embrace Plant-Based Private Brands

By Lawrence Aylward - 11/21/2019
Grocers Can — and Should — Embrace Plant-Based Private Brands
Wisner Marketing Group's Jim Wisner said that 98% of alternative-meat buyers also purchase meat, in his talk at the PLMA Private Label Trade Show on Nov. 17

If you’re a retailer thinking about introducing private-branded plant-based meat products, the time is now, according to Jim Wisner, president of Lake Forest, Ill.-based Wisner Marketing Group and an expert in private brands. Wisner spoke during the Private Label Manufacturer Association's (PLMA) Private Label Trade Show about possible pitfalls of plant-based meats, from being highly processed to being too costly, but he acknowledged that the category is burgeoning and presents a viable opportunity for retailers of private brands.

Wisner advised retailers to team with manufacturers “to get engaged now” and be quick to market with products. He advised them to offer a range of products and to create a defined department in the meat section and/or frozen foods. Product sampling and consumer education are vital, he added.

“Don’t sit and wait and watch,” Wisner advised. “You need to be there.”

Wisner pointed out that several retailers — The Kroger Co., Aldi, Wegmans Food Markets, Albertsons Cos. and Loblaw — have already gone to market with store-branded plant-based meat products and are thus ahead of the game.

“So we have retailers going to market not after the market is established, which is kind of a change for how the private-brands industry works … in a good way,” he said.

Continue reading more of Wisner's remarks about how plant-based meats present a private label opportunity at the website of Progressive Grocer sister publication Store Brands.

Also Worth Reading

Plant-Based Foods Capture Millennials

Plant-Based Meats Capture Millennials

Report aims to answer the question: fad or staying trend?

Albertsons Rolls Out Certified Plant Based Foods Line

Albertsons Rolls Out Certified Plant Based Foods Line

1st grocer to feature PBFA seal on private label packaging

Kroger Reveals Plant-Based Simple Truth Products

Kroger Reveals Plant-Based Simple Truth Products

Line is an extension of the grocer's private brand

Kroger Launching Plant-Based Concept

​​​​​​​First-of-its-kind test places plant-based meats within conventional meat department

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Ecommerce
4 New Rules for Winning the Fresh Shopper
Albertsons Rolls Out Certified Plant Based Foods Line
Food Retailers
Albertsons Rolls Out Certified Plant Based Foods Line