Press enter to search
Close search

Green Giant Simply Steam Riced Veggies

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Green Giant Simply Steam Riced Veggies

Green Giant Simply Steam Riced Veggies

The latest addition to the B&G Foods brand’s Veggie Swap-Ins line, Green Giant Simply Steam Riced Veggies offers a variety of frozen, seasoned riced vegetables with a cauliflower base in small, microwavable pouches suitable for a snack, side dish or meal. Green Giant’s first foray into the seasoned riced vegetable marketplace, the convenient product is available in four SKUs – Riced Cauliflower Casserole, Riced Cauliflower with Broccoli Florets & Cheese Sauce, Riced Cauliflower Italian Style, and Riced Cauliflower & Cheese Sauce – each containing from 40 to 120 calories per serving. Containing no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, the item retails for a suggested $1.99 per 7-ounce package.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products