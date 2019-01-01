The latest addition to the B&G Foods brand’s Veggie Swap-Ins line, Green Giant Simply Steam Riced Veggies offers a variety of frozen, seasoned riced vegetables with a cauliflower base in small, microwavable pouches suitable for a snack, side dish or meal. Green Giant’s first foray into the seasoned riced vegetable marketplace, the convenient product is available in four SKUs – Riced Cauliflower Casserole, Riced Cauliflower with Broccoli Florets & Cheese Sauce, Riced Cauliflower Italian Style, and Riced Cauliflower & Cheese Sauce – each containing from 40 to 120 calories per serving. Containing no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, the item retails for a suggested $1.99 per 7-ounce package.