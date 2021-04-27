Green Garden Plant Based Products 

Green Garden, a 100% employee-owned brand that makes plant-based food products, launched a new line of Non-GMO dressings, dips and mayos. With more consumers looking to incorporate plant-based foods into their diet, Green Garden products are a delicious, dairy-free and gluten-free alternative. Green Garden is also committed to giving back to the community. Five percent of annual net income of the dressings, dips and mayos will support planet-focused youth initiatives to educate young adults on ways to be stewards of their communities and planet, through activities such as cleaning parks and planting trees. Learn more about these new products here!