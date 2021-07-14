Satisfy customers searching for 100% grass fed and finished beef with delicious, convenient Grass Run Farms 100% Grass Fed Frozen Ground Beef Patties!

Grass Run Farms 100% grass fed and finished beef is born, pasture raised†, and harvested in the USA through a collaboration of Midwestern family farms. Grass Run Farms cattle consume forage diets their entire lives, never receive grain or animal by-products, antibiotics, or added hormones. Cattle are raised in compliance with strict production protocols and animal well-being practices.

Grass Run Farms 100% Grass Fed Frozen Natural* Ground Beef Patties serve up a convenient option without cutting corners on quality or taste. The patties have no added ingredients, and are gluten-free and soy-free. Versatile in their application, the frozen ground beef patties are perfect for any meal.

Add consistent flavor and repeat purchases to your freezer case with Grass Run Farms 100% Grass Fed Frozen Ground Beef Patties, one of the fastest growing SKU’s in the natural channel! Learn more at www.grassrunfarms.com.