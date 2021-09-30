Gotham Greens Expands Sales Team

Gotham Greens is fielding more sales leaders. The New York-based indoor farming operating has hired two longtime CPG sales professionals, Brian Orr and Jeff McKinnon.

Orr has 25 years of relevant experience, including 15 years at Bonduelle Fresh Americas and more recently, Ready Pac Foods. He was VP of business development at Ready Pac.

McKinnon is a 20-year brand veteran. He served as a sales leader at several CPGs, including Procter & Gamble, Clorox, Diageo and, prior to joining Gotham Greens, Organic Girl.

The deeper sales team will help Gotham Greens continue its upward trajectory in the United States. Since the beginning of the year, the company has expanded into more than 800 additional retail locations and posted 62% year over year growth. To meet demand, the produce supplier is planning to open its latest hydroponic greenhouse near the University of California-Davis next month.

“On the heels of our 10th anniversary in operation, Gotham Greens is on track to achieving our biggest year ever with exciting momentum heading into 2022,” said Viraj Puri, co-founder and CEO. “We are committed to bringing our brand of local and sustainably grown salad greens and herbs, along with our line of fresh dressings, dips and cooking sauces, to more consumers up and down the West Coast and in more regions in the future.”