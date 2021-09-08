Gotham Greens Vegan Salad Dressings

Gotham Greens, a provider of sustainable greenhouse-grown salad greens, herbs, dressings, dips and cooking sauces, has expanded its fresh food line to include two new plant-based, dairy-free salad dressings: Vegan Ranch and Vegan Caesar. Crafted with premium ingredients, including its own greenhouse-grown basil, Gotham Greens’ dressings are made with no added sugar and no gluten. Vegan Ranch offers umami flavor combining expeller-pressed sunflower oil, black pepper, white vinegar and dried parsley, while tangy, zesty, aromatic Vegan Ranch is suitable for dressing fresh salads, dipping vegetable crudité, and drizzling on pizza and breads. The suggested retail price for a 10-fluid-ounce bottle of either dressing is $7.99. To mark the launch, Gotham Greens has partnered with popular New York City and Jersey City, N.J., pizza shops Pizza Loves Emily, Paulie Gee’s and Razza on limited-time-only specialty pizzas from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31. In accordance with Gotham Greens’ goal of a more sustainable future, 20% of the proceeds from each special pizza sold will go to Slice Out Hunger to fund hunger relief efforts throughout the Big Apple.