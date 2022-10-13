Gopuff Reveals 2nd Class of ‘Put Me On’ Small-Business Accelerator Program

Quick-commerce platform Gopuff has unveiled the second class of entrepreneurs in its Put Me On small-business accelerator program. Ten brands from across the country will take part in the program, which is designed to raise awareness of their respective brands via Gopuff while providing them with meaningful tools and resources to support and grow their businesses.

As first-time entrepreneurs themselves, Gopuff co-founders and co-CEOs Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev are passionate about supporting others who wish to follow their path.

“Supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses is a fundamental pillar of what we do at Gopuff, because Rafael and I know firsthand the challenges of building a business from the ground up,” said Gola. “The Put Me On program is a way for us to leverage our business model and resources to help others succeed, particularly entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities facing even greater obstacles. Running with the incredible success we had with the inaugural class, we’re so proud to announce this new group of entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds who are ready to take their brands to the next level.”

The second class of Put Me On participants consists of:

Put Me On brings together industry leaders and experts to support entrepreneurs from historically underrepresented groups and enable them to grow their businesses. Running from fall 2022 to spring 2023, the second class’ program will include the launch and promotion of participants’ products on Gopuff, access to monthly workshops hosted by industry leaders, networking events, and one-on-one capacity-building sessions with Gopuff’s marketing, private label, business insights, advertising, merchandising and supply chain teams.

According to Gopuff, participants of the first Put Me On class experienced significant success in their business growth and strategy. For example, Cards for All People saw a 318% sales increase, while French Toast Bites Ale employed Gopuff’s business insights to land an ale line extension with its investors, doubling the company’s lineup of beer offerings.

Applications for the third class of Put Me On participants are now being accepted via RangeMe.

In other e-commerce-related business accelerator news, San Francisco-based DoorDash recently revealed the cohort of underrepresented business owners from California who were chosen to participate in the Accelerator for Local Goods, an educational program that the delivery platform designed with Chicago- and New York-based Next Street to provide educational resources, funding and access to opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. The businesses will have the opportunity to sell their items via DashMart.

Philadelphia-based Gopuff is No. 79 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.