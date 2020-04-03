GMDC|Retail Tomorrow Reveals 2020 Board of Directors

Now in its 50th year, retail industry trade association Global Market Development Center (GMDC|Retail Tomorrow) has elected its 2020 board of directors. Patty Fishman, corporate VP of HBC/GM merchandising for Providence, R.I.-based United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), has become its newest board chair, and incoming board members include Gayle Shields, a VP at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers, No. 13 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

“The retail industry has experienced an unprecedented transformation in recent years, and GMDC|Retail Tomorrow is well positioned to usher retailers and consumers alike into a new phase of growth,” said Fishman. “As the organization celebrates its 50th anniversary — a significant milestone in the industry — I am honored to chair the board for GMDC|Retail Tomorrow, an innovation-first association helping to connect people and companies to opportunities for growth.”

Besides Shields, the newly elected members of the GMDC|Retail Tomorrow board of directors are Amy McAnarney, VP/general manager, Hallmark Cards; Derek Winters, VP of sales, Willert Home Products; Mariya Zorotovich, director of responsive retail strategy and incubation, Intel; and Tom Rinck, director of customer and industry development, GSK Consumer Healthcare. The full list of board members is available on the organization’s website.

“As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we honor the past while remaining focused on innovating for the future,” noted Patrick Spear, president and CEO of Colorado Springs, Colo.-based GMDC|Retail Tomorrow. “The wealth of expertise that Patty and our incoming board members bring to our board of directors will strengthen our mission of helping retailers adjust their strategies to better engage with the evolving consumer while adapting to the trends and technologies that will shape the industry for decades to come.”

Founded in 1970 by Spartan Stores’ Fran Willmes and purchasing executives from five general merchandise wholesale companies, GMDC|Retail Tomorrow now represents more than 125,000 retail outlets worldwide.