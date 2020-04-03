Press enter to search
Close search

GMDC|Retail Tomorrow Reveals 2020 Board of Directors

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

GMDC|Retail Tomorrow Reveals 2020 Board of Directors

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 03/04/2020
GMDC|Retail Tomorrow Reveals 2020 Board of Directors Patty Fishman UNFI Gayle Fishman Southeastern Grocers
L-R: Patty Fishman, Gayle Shields

Now in its 50th year, retail industry trade association Global Market Development Center (GMDC|Retail Tomorrow) has elected its 2020 board of directors. Patty Fishman, corporate VP of HBC/GM merchandising for Providence, R.I.-based United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), has become its newest board chair, and incoming board members include Gayle Shields, a VP at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers, No. 13 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. 

“The retail industry has experienced an unprecedented transformation in recent years, and GMDC|Retail Tomorrow is well positioned to usher retailers and consumers alike into a new phase of growth,” said Fishman. “As the organization celebrates its 50th anniversary — a significant milestone in the industry — I am honored to chair the board for GMDC|Retail Tomorrow, an innovation-first association helping to connect people and companies to opportunities for growth.”

Besides Shields, the newly elected members of the GMDC|Retail Tomorrow board of directors are Amy McAnarney, VP/general manager, Hallmark Cards; Derek Winters, VP of sales, Willert Home Products; Mariya Zorotovich, director of responsive retail strategy and incubation, Intel; and Tom Rinck, director of customer and industry development, GSK Consumer Healthcare. The full list of board members is available on the organization’s website.

“As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we honor the past while remaining focused on innovating for the future,” noted Patrick Spear, president and CEO of Colorado Springs, Colo.-based GMDC|Retail Tomorrow. “The wealth of expertise that Patty and our incoming board members bring to our board of directors will strengthen our mission of helping retailers adjust their strategies to better engage with the evolving consumer while adapting to the trends and technologies that will shape the industry for decades to come.”

Founded in 1970 by Spartan Stores’ Fran Willmes and purchasing executives from five general merchandise wholesale companies, GMDC|Retail Tomorrow now represents more than 125,000 retail outlets worldwide.

Also Worth Reading

The Lasting Experience GM Can Create in Grocery

The Lasting Experience GM Can Create in Grocery

Category an integral part of a full offering for shoppers

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee Partners With Joe Fresh to Offer Clothing

Line launching in 7 Midwest markets

Shipt Teams With Sur La Table

Offering expands ecommerce delivery service’s reach into kitchenware

Whole Foods Creates In-Store Excitement for Beauty

Whole Foods Creates In-Store Excitement for Beauty

5 predictions in advance of Beauty Week 2020

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Self Care Market Poised for Robust Growth in Physical Retailers
Health & Wellness
Self Care Market Poised for Robust Growth in Physical Retailers
Baby Care
Nonfoods
Emotional, Experiential Ties Drive Brick-and-Mortar GM Sales: Study