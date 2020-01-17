The Lasting Experience GM Can Create in Grocery

Maximum Impact

When retailers invest in general merchandise, they can create sections that have a huge impact. Kings Food Markets, the Parsippany, N.J.-based chain that also operates Balducci’s, creates significant seasonal sections in its stores, including premium-priced soaps, candles, home décor items and housewares, in departments adjacent to floral.

A number of specialty food retailers have carved out space for high-end housewares and gift sections. Lai points to Metropolitan Market, a seven-unit chain based in Seattle, which has created boutiques within its stores that showcase high-end barware, cookware and housewares.

Gelson’s Markets, a 27-unit chain based in Encino, Calif., has created a destination upscale toy department in some locations. In its Del Mar, Calif., store, one end cap is permanently devoted to premium toys from manufacturer Melissa & Doug. In early fall, the store expanded its selection of wooden cooking-themed toys and puzzles to an additional end cap for a special promotion with the manufacturer, and plans to expand its selection further during the holiday season to include an island display, in addition to the two end caps.

Acosta’s Stewart notes that retailers are offering “store-within-a-store” destinations with themes ranging from baby care to sun care to grilling. South Korean chain PK Market has gone even further with its housewares sections, merchandising products in a section modeled on an upscale kitchen. “The setting is aspirational, with cookware hanging over a stone-topped sink,” Lai says. “It’s a break from the typical gondola approach.”

Solutions-Based Merchandising

According to experts, retailers are also making the most of logical adjacencies to create in-store experiences that appeal to their highest-value shoppers.