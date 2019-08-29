Grocers Improve Sports Nutrition as Consumer Needs, Products Evolve

As consumer demand for sports nutrition products grows, chains are finding ways to extend shelf space or are reorganizing the category to accommodate new entries and shifts in consumer preferences.

Plant-based products are still leading category growth, according to a recent report from London-based market research firm Euromonitor, a trend that’s fueled by increased consumer interest in becoming flexitarian, vegetarian or vegan for health reasons, and/or in support of the cruelty-free animal movement.

Protein Power

Protein-heavy, or Ketogenic, diets are particularly popular with core users of sports nutrition, with many users embracing them as part of their fitness goals to optimize their focus and body energy usage, according to a recent report from Euromonitor. The market researcher reports that innovative manufacturers, such as Franklin, Tenn.-based Ancient Nutrition, are meeting this demand with products such as Keto Protein Coffee and Keto Protein Chocolate.

“Retailers are definitely expanding their space in response to these consumer and category growth trends, particularly on the protein side,” affirms Ryan Therriault, VP of marketing and innovation at Newport Beach, Calif.-based Amazing Grass.

While Buyer Bryan Perry is limited by the space that he can give to the category at Rigby, Idaho-based Broulim’s, which operates 10 stores, he says that he continually adjusts his assortment.