Whole Foods Creates In-Store Excitement for Beauty
Whole Foods Market is the latest retailer hoping to create more buzz around its health, beauty and wellness offerings. The grocer's annual Beauty Week will take place March 11-17, featuring special discounts on facial skin care, hair care, makeup, nail polish, perfume and cosmetic accessories at discounted prices.
In advance of Beauty Week 2020, Whole Foods' global beauty buyers and experts have created a list of top five beauty and wellness trends for the year:
- Bakuchiol: While traditionally, retinol has reigned supreme in skin care routines, consumers are discovering plant-based bakuchiol as a gentle and welcome alternative derived from the seeds of the East Asian babchi plant.
- Blue Light Defense: Beauty brands are taking the fight against light indoors with a range of new blue light defense products to tackle the effects of computers and other screens.
- Watermelon Infusion: Roughly 90% water, watermelon also contains natural antioxidants like vitamins A, B, C and E. Citrullus lanatus (the ingredient name for watermelon you might see on packaging) is in common beauty products like hair care, face masks and lip balms.
- Glycolic Acid: Clean beauty brands (see Whole Foods standards) are putting the small alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) molecule typically found in sugar cane to work in big ways as the main ingredient in innovative cleansers, face masks, makeup-removing wipes and exfoliation solutions.
- All-Over Body Masks: By the end of 2020, fans of clean beauty masks will be covered from head to toe.
Whole Foods' Beauty Bags are also back and available in limited quantities starting March 13. Retailing for $20, they are filled with a mix of mini and full-sized products valued at more than $120. The two Beauty Bags for 2020 are the Conscious Beauty Kit and Renew Your Beauty Ritual.
Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. Under the Whole Foods banner, Seattle-based Amazon is No. 10 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.