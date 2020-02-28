Whole Foods Creates In-Store Excitement for Beauty

Whole Foods Market is the latest retailer hoping to create more buzz around its health, beauty and wellness offerings. The grocer's annual Beauty Week will take place March 11-17, featuring special discounts on facial skin care, hair care, makeup, nail polish, perfume and cosmetic accessories at discounted prices.

In advance of Beauty Week 2020, Whole Foods' global beauty buyers and experts have created a list of top five beauty and wellness trends for the year: