Giant Food Stores Promotes Rebecca Lupfer to VP, Center Store

Giant Food Stores LLC has promoted Rebecca Lupfer, the company’s director of merchandise planning, to the role of VP, center store. Reporting to SVP and Chief Merchandising Officer John Ruane, Lupfer will oversee the management and development of the merchandising strategy for the dairy, grocery, general merchandise/health and beauty care, frozen and nonfoods departments.

“Rebecca is extremely accomplished and brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience in multiple areas of the business to her new role,” noted Ruane. “Rebecca is also a dedicated mentor, coaching other associates throughout the organization who want to develop their skills and grow their careers. She will be a valuable asset to our leadership team and help set the stage for our company’s continued growth.”

Lupfer began her career as a business process analyst with Ahold Financial Services in 2005 and took on roles of increasing responsibility, culminating in her appointment as director of internal audit, professional practices. In 2016, she joined the Ahold USA merchandising team as portfolio lead, seasonal merchandising, a role she held until being named director of merchandise planning in January 2018.

Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant Food Stores has more than 170 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, employing nearly 30,000 associates. The Giant family of brands encompasses Giant, Martin’s Food Markets and Peapod by Giant. The chain’s parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.