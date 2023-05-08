Giant Food Raises $100K for Local Farmers

Giant Food has reported that its recent register campaign raised more than $100,000 to support local farmers. The campaign, conducted in partnership with the American Farmland Trust's (AFT) Brighter Future Fund, ran during the month of April and benefits several agricultural groups in the greater Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia area.

According to the retailer, local farms will receive grants of up to $10,000 per project. Recipients include farmers like Sisters of the Soil Community Farm in Upper Marlboro, Md.; Maryland Line Farm in Hazelton, W.V.; Dodo Farms in Montgomery County, Md.; Chili Hill Farm in Smithfield, Va.; La Botanica in Fairfax, Va.; and Love Bug Farm in Upper Marlboro, Md. The farmers will use the funds to improve farm viability, adopt regenerative agricultural practices or access, transfer or permanently protect farmland.

AFT’s Brighter Future Fund was created in 2020 through a partnership with the farmer-owned cooperative Tillamook County Creamery Association. Giant Food is one of the group’s 2023 fundraising partners.

“As a business dedicated to supporting its local region, we’re proud to know this money will be used toward increasing the resiliency of farms within our communities,” said Diane Couchman, VP, category management, non-perishables at Giant Food. “Partnering with our vendors like Tillamook and non-profit organizations such as AFT, allows us to help the hard-working farmers that supply our area with fresh, locally grown produce and flowers.”

Added Patrick Criteser, president and CEO of Tillamook County Creamery Association: “When we helped American Farmland Trust launch the Brighter Future Fund in 2020, we set out to rally fans and businesses to support farmers across the country who are keeping our food supply strong. Giant Food has gone above and beyond to keep this important Fund thriving by engaging its customers and ensuring that farmers and farmland continue to get the support they deserve.”

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 29 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.