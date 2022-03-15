Giant Food Offers Free Pickup

With groceries experiencing yet another jump in prices last month, Giant Food is helping alleviate the strain on customers’ wallets by making its Giant Pickup service free. It has also made Giant Pickup available the same day within four hours of purchase at all 159 Giant Pickup locations.

A banner of Ahold Delhaize USA, Giant Food continues to invest in its omnichannel strategy to ensure value across its in-store and online offerings, including pickup and delivery. Last year, Giant eliminated minimum order requirements for all Giant Pickup orders. Minimum order requirements for Giant Delivers were halved and delivery fees were eliminated for midweek orders and reduced significantly for popular Friday-Monday dates.

"E-commerce demand continues to escalate as more customers discover the time-saving benefits of online shopping at Giant," said Gregg Dorazio, director of e-commerce for Giant Food. "Free pickup on all orders makes this personalized service even more accessible. What could be more convenient than letting our trained associates do the shopping for you? We guarantee 100% satisfaction."

Other grocers are also eliminating fees on pickup to improve their digital offerings. For example, another Ahold Delhaize banner, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co., said in February that it was doing away with order minimums and fees for online shoppers who use Giant Direct and Martin’s direct services for pickup.

In addition to Giant Food axing its pickup fees, it provides other conveniences for its digital users. The grocer offers individuals and families using SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits the option to pay with an EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card when placing online orders for Giant Pickup and Giant Delivers.

Plus, in effort to expand beyond traditional grocery, in December Giant launched the Ship2Me marketplace within GiantFood.com, featuring more than 60,000 items across categories, including home décor, seasonal items, outdoor and pet, making it easier for customers to get their shopping done all in one place.

Meanwhile, parent company Ahold Delhaize recently published its 2021 Annual Report. The report delves into how the retail conglomerate enhanced online propositions, delivery services and click-and-collect locations last year, as well as how it rolled out new loyalty programs to continue enabling customers to shop whenever and wherever they want.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 83 full-service PNC Banks and 26 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.